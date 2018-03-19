Mar 19 - Public Consultation Survey

The Gibraltar Police Authority is now publishing the results of the survey conducted between November 2017 and February 2018. The statistical results are available at www.gpasurvey.com under Publications.

This year there were a total of three thousand three hundred and thirty four responses, of which two thousand nine hundred and sixty two were online. The GPA is pleased to note that 90% of respondents were satisfied with the priorities that are currently being pursued in the Annual policing plan.

The overall confidence in the RGP, according to the survey results, is 70.58% while the RGP’s relationship with the public came out at a favourable 70.26%. All of these figures are a marked improvement on previous surveys. The low point of the survey was the general dissatisfaction with the level of police presence on the streets, with the satisfaction level on this coming out at only 47.84%. The supply and misuse of drugs continues to be the highest concern highlighted, followed this year by environmental concerns. All the data collected will be taken into account when preparing the next Policing Plan.

The RGP would like to thank all those who submitted their responses, shared their concerns and helped them to continue to provide the best policing that we can for Gibraltar.