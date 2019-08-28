GibSams To Host Charities Day This Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 28 August 2019 .

To kick off Suicide Prevention Awareness Month worldwide, GibSams will once again be holding a Charities Day this coming Saturday 31st August in Casemates Square from 11:00am -3;00pm.

A spokesperson said: “We have invited charities that offer assistance to the community to join us so people can see what help is available to them should they need it.



“This year, we will have musical entertainment provided by some very talented young musicians.



“Our superheroes will also be in attendance with their antics to delight children and adults alike.



“Monique Celecia Sanchez will be decorating children's faces with her incredible Facepainting art.



“Join us for a fun Saturday morning and help raise awareness of the most important month in GibSams' calendar.”



The Moorish Castle will be lit in green from Friday to Sunday.