Think Pink Day And Walk For Life 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2019 .

Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch's Think Pink day will take place on Friday 4th October 2019 with the walk for life taking place on Saturday 5th October 2019.

A statement from the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch follows below:

Once again we would like as many people as possible to wear an item of pink clothing on this day to increase awareness of breast cancer and therefore assist in improving early detection and treatments. The charity would like to encourage employers, schools and everyone to support this event by allowing employees and students to wear pink on this day and trust that the public will respond as positively as they always do.

This is the very popular sponsored walk for all ages and abilities, an event which last year attracted well over 900 participants.

We are seeking the participation and support from Men, Women, Children and their pets for a 5km walk. This will set off at 11am from Casemates Square, along Main Street, onto Queensway, Europort Avenue, Waterport Road and back to finish at Casemates.

Those wishing to participate need just turn up on the day with a £5 registration fee. Registration will commence at Casemates as from 9am with warm ups by The Base Training Club (Janine Pereira) starting at 10.30am.

This year we also have online registration available by clicking on http://www.cruk.org/GibWalkforlife for those wishing to register before Saturday. Once registered online you just need to notify us on the day and we will issue you with a participant number.

Once again this year and in conjunction with The Ministry of Infrastructure & Planning, 30 Redibikes will be available free of charge for the cycling route after paying the Walk For Life registration fee of £5 to take part. Alternatively you may just join in with family and friends on your own bikes too!

The cycle route will commence at Casemates but will have a different route to that of the walkers. Cyclists will set off at 10.55am, just slightly ahead of the walkers.

The collaborative aim between Cancer Research UK Gib Branch and The Ministry of Infrastructure & Planning is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle by also encouraging and promoting cycling within our community. Being physically active and enjoying a healthy lifestyle definitely helps to reduce some types of cancers.

Hope to see you all once again supporting Cancer Research UK!