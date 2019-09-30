Cancer Relief Coffee Morning Raises Over £3500

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2019 .

Last Friday's annual Cancer Relief Coffee morning had over 300 attendees and raised over £3500 for charity.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

A little before 10am, queues began to form outside the Club and it was not long before the Club was full to capacity for much of the morning!

By the time the event closed at 1pm the amazing sum of £3532 had been raised and all the raffle prizes had been claimed by the lucky winners. In addition to this, money is still coming in from businesses, schools and other organisations who held the event on their premises in aid of Cancer Relief.

A spokesman from the charity's fund-raising team said: "We are so so pleased with the support we have received yet again from the community. The funds collected will go towards the many services the Cancer Relief Centre offers those affected by cancer in Gibraltar. The charity would like to thank all those who helped in any way to make this annual fund-raising event such a success. Grateful thanks goes to the Calpe Rowing Club, Eroski Supermarket, La Patisserie, MH Bland, the Essardas Group, Matalan Store, Bassadone Automotive Group, St Bernard's School, Richard's Salon, Ginny at Richard's Salon and Highflyer Marketing. We would also like to extend a huge thanks to those who came along, our fantastic volunteers and anyone who contributed in any way to make the Morning such a success."