Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2019 .

Earlier this week Minister Joe Bossano opened the #sitforcalpehouse photographic portrait exhibition at the GEMA Gallery.

His Excellency the Governor, Minister Steven Linares and trustees of the Calpe House Trust attended the event.

The exhibition celebrated a project delivered by the Gibraltar Youth Service which has raised £9,442.49 so far for the Calpe House Trust.

436 people ‘sat’ for the project, from which 50 portraits were chosen at random out of a hat to display in the exhibition.

The exhibition shall run until Friday 11th October and the GEMA Gallery is open Monday to Friday between the hours of 11-3pm and late openings on Tuesday and Thursdays until 6pm.

A statement follows below:

Joyful Riot (the Gibraltar Youth Service community choir) treated everyone to a few songs at the launch of the exhibition, one of which was ‘Our Home’, the original song written and recorded by local band Afterhours as part of the fundraising efforts relating to the purchase of the new Calpe House premises at Norfolk Square.

The Chairman of the charity, Mr Albert Poggio, thanked the Youth Service for their wonderful undertaking and, in particular Charlene Figueras for taking the initiative in creating this incredible fundraising activity. Mr Poggio pointed out that not only had the campaign raised the impressive sum, it had also increased awareness of the work of Calpe House among the Gibraltar community.

A ‘tour’ portion of this project also saw further funds raised by the following local businesses taking the throne to their premises (in exchange for donations) for further interactions by their employees and customers:

EY Gibraltar

Janice hair and beauty

The Look hair and beauty

Blands Travel

Mayfair on Main

Gibraltar University

Bistro Point

Classic Cuts hair and beauty

The throne will be on its way to the Calpe House in January 2020, where it will proudly sit along with a coffee-table book including the photographs of all 436 participants.

A big thank you to everyone who has supported this project in any way. You can still help us get to £10,000 and beyond by booking the throne for your business (in exchange for a donation) before it leaves for Calpe House at the beginning of next year.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Youth Service on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.