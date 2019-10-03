GibSams To Commission A Memory Bench In Alameda Gardens

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2019 .

GibSams has commissioned a Memory Bench in the Alameda Gardens so that people are able to sit for a while and remember their loved ones whenever they are able.

The 10th October is World Mental Health Day organised by the World Federation for Mental Health, and it is also GibSams’ 2nd anniversary as GibSams’ Listening Service was first opened on World Mental Health Day in 2017.

This year’s World Mental Health Day has a focus on ‘suicide prevention’ and is supported by the World Health Organisation, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and United for Global Mental Health and this theme will be observed globally.

GibSams would like to commemorate its 2nd anniversary in conjunction with World Mental Health Day by giving thanks to Gibraltar’s community for all of the generous support the Charity has received to date, and by also sharing with the community a small gesture which aims to provide some comfort to those of us who have lost a loved one.

The Memory Bench will be situated just off the the Alameida Gardens’ Main Walk, via the Rock Hotel entrance, next to the Wellington Memorial. It affords a little privacy and has a nice view to the sea, making it a peaceful spot for reflection.

Special thanks must go to Keith Bensusan and his staff for their help in making this possible.

The Memory Bench will be unveiled at midday on 10th October by our Patron, Sir Edward Davis, with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries in attendance.

This is a public, community event, so everyone who would like to attend is welcome to come along to the unveiling ceremony in remembrance of our loved ones who are no longer with us, but who will live forever in our hearts.

Please bring a flower, if you wish to lay on the bench in memory of your loved ones.