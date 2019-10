GDP Bikeathlon Raises £1000 For Little Smiles Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2019 .

Earlier this week the Gibraltar Defence Police’s Chief Police Officer Chief Superintendent Rob Allen presented a cheque for £1,000 to Ms Tamara Colton from Little Smiles Charity.

The donation was part of the funds raised from the recent inaugural GDP Bikeathlon that took place at the HMNB Gibraltar on 14 September 2019.