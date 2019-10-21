PLOX Donates 150 Travel Play Boxes To Calpe House
Olivia Callaghan of PLOX recently donated 150 PLOX Travel play boxes to Calpe House to be given out to children staying there.
PLOX travel is a play box filled with games and activities to keep little ones entertained, it aims to be fun, inspiring and engaging.
A spokesperson said: "PLOX launched in 2016 after child at heart, Olivia, set up a summer camp for girls, she continued this throughout her Edinburgh University degree before deciding to turn it into a full-time enterprise. PLOX combines creativity, education and fun into its magical parties and travel box."