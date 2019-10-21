PLOX Donates 150 Travel Play Boxes To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

Olivia Callaghan of PLOX recently donated 150 PLOX Travel play boxes to Calpe House to be given out to children staying there.

PLOX travel is a play box filled with games and activities to keep little ones entertained, it aims to be fun, inspiring and engaging.



A spokesperson said: "PLOX launched in 2016 after child at heart, Olivia, set up a summer camp for girls, she continued this throughout her Edinburgh University degree before deciding to turn it into a full-time enterprise. PLOX combines creativity, education and fun into its magical parties and travel box."