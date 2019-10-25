Chief Minster Fabian Picardo Joins Mini Basketball Girls In Raising Awareness For Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2019 .

Yesterday afternoon the Chief Minister joined the mini Basketball girls in raising awareness and funds for "Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar".

A statement follows below:

The Tercentenary Sports hall was buzzing in Pink on Thursday Afternoon when parents joined their daughters in their annual Basketball fun-day to raise funds and awareness on Breast Cancer. The person behind this annual event is Women's Technical Director Jason MacMahon.



For 3 years Running Jason, Andrew Teuma (Minibasket Co-ordinator) and their group of coaches and helpers have been organising this on behalf of GABBA. The objective of this fun day is not only to get adults involved but to raise awareness and funds for "Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar".



Chief Minister congratulated the organisers for three successful years in bringing together kids and family alike to create awareness and fund raise for such a worthy cause.