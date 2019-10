Waterport Fountain Lights Go Pink In Support Of Breast Cancer

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2019 .

The Waterport Fountain will be lit in pink in Support of Pink October and Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

A spokesperson said: "Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar would like to Dylan Sheriff (Dept of environment, heritage and climate change) Deselec Ltd and Govt of Gibraltar for making this happen and for their continued support throughout the years.