Regiment Charity Dinner Night Raises Over £8,000

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2020 .

The inaugural Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Charity Dinner Night was held on 31st January at The Rock Hotel. The evening was designed to capture the spirit of the charity and remind all of what it seeks to achieve.

The guest speaker at the event was Corporal Andy Reid MBE; a triple amputee and Army veteran who spoke to the guests about his injuries and overcoming adversity. The guest list for the evening included the Chief Minister, Minister and Mrs Licudi as well as members of British Forces Gibraltar, including members from the Regiment.

The event included a number of fund-raising activities such as a raffle and auction, with prizes generously provided by local businesses. The 180 guests were treated to live music from the Regimental Band and the end of the evening was marked with a stunning drums display.

The night was coordinated by the Adjutant, Captain Doug Hayton-Williams, expertly hosted by Mrs Etain Boyd-Gonzalez and raised over £8,000 which will be put to good use with the charity in the coming months. There are already plans for a follow-up event in 2021.