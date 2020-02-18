Cancer Relief Gibraltar Pancake Day Event 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2020 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar will be holding a pancake day event from 10am - 5 30pm Shrove Tuesday 25th February at the Calpe Rowing Club.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Calling all lovers of pancakes and supporters of Cancer Relief! As a result of the success of five previous Pancake Days and following many requests, we will be serving delicious pancakes all day from 10am to 5.30pm on Shrove Tuesday 25th February at the Calpe Rowing Club, 6 Europort Road. Entrance is £1 with pancakes costing £1 each. Children of all ages welcome with some after- school fun activities organised for younger kids.

As in previous years, we will offer a pre-ordered ‘take away’ service for those unable to attend the event. Orders for pancakes can be placed by calling Yvette on 54075968 by no later than 6pm on Monday 24th February. The take-away pancakes can be collected at the Calpe Rowing Club before 1pm on the day.

Pancakes can also be enjoyed at any time at participating establishments such as Bistro Point, Gibraltar Arms, Jury’s, Lord Nelson, Star Bar, The Bridge, Hungry Monkey and the Pancake Factory. These supporters of Cancer Relief will kindly give a donation for every pancake served.

Other people are opting to serve pancakes during their breaks at work and others are hosting their own events in schools, clubs and different groups around Gibraltar. Why not do the same? To support these events Cancer Relief has prepared some charity ‘Pancake’ packs which are available on request on 54075968.

For those who cook their pancakes at home, why not get families and friends together, get out your frying pans and enjoy a scrumptious pancake whilst at the same time making a donation to Cancer Relief Gibraltar?

Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by going to the Cancer Relief Gibraltar “Just Giving” page. Alternatively, those wishing to donate by cheque (made out to “Cancer Relief Gibraltar” please) can send their cheques by post addressed to the “Pancake Day, Cancer Relief Centre, 5 South Barrack Road” or call Yvette to arrange collection. So you see, there are many ways you can support Cancer Relief Gibraltar!

All funds raised go to towards helping people affected by cancer in the community. Please help us to make the day a success!