BabySTEPPs Donates £5000 To GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2020 .

BabySTEPPs says it has donated £5000 to the GHA COVID-19 donations account.

A statement from BabySTEPPs follows below:

On behalf of our committee and in particular the many families in Gibraltar, BabySTEPPs extend our whole-hearted thank you to the Government, GHA and all essential services for the tremendous efforts being made to protect our loved ones and our community.

BabySTEPPs are, as always, here to support the sterling work of healthcare staff and others who work with young families, in any way that we can. We have, today, made a contribution of £5000 to the GHA's COVID-19 donations account to support their efforts, and encourage others who can to do the same. We are also in discussions with the Care Agency to ensure that vulnerable young families are able to provide essentials for their infants.

Our thoughts are especially with the most vulnerable at this time, including our elderly, who play such an important part in our families, and those with underlying health conditions; for whom this is an especially anxious time. We extend our thoughts also to pregnant mothers, who while not currently included in Gibraltar's definition of vulnerable, are understandably worried about keeping their babies safe.

It is somewhat reassuring to hear that emerging evidence suggests pregnant women and their babies are at no higher risk than the general population. However, while we are in no doubt that the Director of Public Health is being guided by this tentatively encouraging early data, we nonetheless urge essential services employers to consider that the data is currently very limited and it is therefore sensible to err on the side of caution and take the UK's lead in implementing precautionary measures to limit pregnant workers' exposure.

In the meantime, we encourage new and expectant mothers to consider ways of supporting their emotional wellbeing e.g. downloading the free mindfulness app "Mind The Bump" which is specifically designed for pregnant women and their partners to use during and after pregnancy.

Please find below the GHA bank account details.

It is important to state COVID19 as a reference when transferring funds

BANK ACCOUNT NAME: Govt of Gib Re GHA

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 47620056

SORT CODE: 60-60-60

IBAN: G183NWBK060606047620056

SWIFT: RBOSGIGI

If you require a receipt for your donation, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.