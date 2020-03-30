Digital Asset Management Donates £1,000 To GHA Covid-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2020 .

Digital Asset Management (DAM) has donated £1,000 towards the GHA Covid-19 fund.

DAM is also raising awareness of the need for blood donations which can be a challenge in these times.

A statement from the company continued:

“The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history that will require the best of humanity to overcome. The new coronavirus has taken thousands of lives and spread to nearly every country in the world including Gibraltar.

“All of us at Digital Asset Management Ltd are grateful to the hard work and dedication by GHA staff, the emergency services and the wider community. We are also very proud that our community has managed to raise over half a million pounds towards the COVID-19 fund and to do our bit by donating £1,000 to the fund which will support immediate and long-term relief during one of the most challenging times we have collectively faced. All our donations to this fund will help build stronger response capacities in our community.

“This crisis threatens everyone's way of life, but it is especially difficult for people who are already vulnerable, including those with pre-existing medical conditions, for this reason as well as staying home and following all medical advice we would like to encourage everyone who is able, to think of blood donations. We are at a time where donating blood is difficult and hospitals around the world are struggling with supply and demand. Blood donors are life-savers.”