GBC Open Day Trust To Donate £50,000 To GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2020 .

GBC has announced the GBC Open Day Trust will be donating £50,000 to the GHA.

A statement from GBC follows below:

As one of Gibraltar’s largest community fund-raising organisations, the GBC Open Day Charitable Trust has approved a donation of £50,000 for the Gibraltar Health Authority towards the purchase of additional equipment and materials required for the current health emergency.

We are all at risk of being infected with Covid-19, and it is fitting that a charity to which practically everyone on the Rock contributes during the course of the year should support the extraordinary operation that is underway at the GHA.

The Trustees are delighted to make the contribution on behalf of the Gibraltar community.