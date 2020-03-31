Customs Recreation Club Donates Over £3000 To COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2020 .

The Customs Recreation Club has donated £3140 to the GHA COVID-19 fund.

A statement follows below:

The amount has been raised through contributions from our membership, their family and friends. The money has been raised in very short notice and we are extremely grateful for the response.

This contribution will assist our colleagues in the GHA in the fight against the virus.

We would also like to express our gratitude to all essential services, frontline workers, volunteer groups and all other members of our community who are providing support in these unprecedented times.