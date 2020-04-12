BETFRED Donates £15,000 And 15,000 Surgical Masks To The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2020 .

BETFRED. com today confirmed that they have made a £15,000 cash donation and delivered 15,000 surgical masks to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) in support of the current fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

Managing Director of BETFRED.com, Rakesh Chablani says: “On behalf of Fred Done and the Board of Directors at Petfre (Gibraltar) Ltd, we would like to thank the Government of Gibraltar, its team and all GHA staff for their excellent management of the crisis thus far. This donation is a show of our appreciation of the countless hours and hard work made by all to protect the people of Gibraltar. We hope that this donation will help support the amazing work and continuous efforts of the GHA.”