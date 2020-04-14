GCVA Donates £5000 To COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association was invited by The White Dove Classic Car Club of Tetouan to participate in a tour around Morocco during the first eight days of March this year. Following the event, the GCVA has donated £5,000 towards the COVID-19 charity fund.

A statement from the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association follows below:

Following the success of this, almost yearly event in the past, members were keen to find the time to participate. In the end, 17 vehicles and 33 passengers put their names forward.

So, on the 1st March, all vehicles made their way from various starting points to the Algeciras Ferry terminal where the adventure began.

We were met at the Tanger Med Port by our hosts in their own Classic vehicles and all made our way to Tetouan.

The tour consisted of overnight stays at Tetouan, Rabat, Fez and Al Hoceima, with 2-4-hour drives through the beautiful and impressive Moroccan countryside, between each destination.

Every overnight stop boasted fabulous hotels and 5-star service, and also consisted of visits to regional car clubs and places of historical interest such as the famous Roman ruins at Volubolis.

Our hosts made sure that we all wanted for nothing and felt secure. There were Police escorts for the entourage throughout, and the respect and friendship that we received along the way made the experience more than memorable. Eight days of good food, great driving scenery and all shared between people that became friends after such a wonderful experience.

Participating were a diverse and beautiful collection of Classic vehicles, ranging from 25 to 70 years old. The aim of the rally was to continue the cross-continent friendship that has always existed between our two countries, whilst at the same time enjoy driving our vehicles and experiencing wonderful parts of Morocco that were new to a lot of us.

Therefore, “Driving for Friendship” was the motto for the Rally, and was displayed on all vehicles throughout.

This was also made possible thanks to the GCVA’s friend and main sponsor that is IBEX INSURANCE COMPANY that helped many participants to have themselves and their vehicles covered for breakdown and “return to home” eventualities.

We were extremely fortunate in having missed the closing down of the ferry routes to Morocco for private vehicles by only a couple of days.

We realise how lucky we were to be able to enjoy this experience before the onset of total lockdown. The GCVA has donated £5,000 towards the COVID 19 charity fund, hoping this goes some way towards helping to keep us all safe and well.





