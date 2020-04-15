Snapchat Director Donates To COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2020 .

The Government has announced that it would like to thank Victor and Elena Shaburov for their donation of £65,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority account.

Mr. Shaburov created the famous face filters for the social media platform “Snapchat” and is a Director of the company. Mr. Shaburov has recently made Gibraltar his home.

Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister said: “I am extremely grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Shaburov for their generous donation to the GHA, in the fight against Covid-19. I am glad that they have made Gibraltar their home and have wanted to make this contribution to the community.”





