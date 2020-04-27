Loreto Pupils Run A Mile And Raise Over £500 For GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2020 .

A few of Loreto's pupils raised over £500 after running a mile.

A statement follows below:

Some of Loreto’s pupils have been letting their legs do the talking during lockdown. Amelia and Charlotte Brownhill (Year 3) along with some other Loreto pupils from their estate Hugo Lawrence (Year 4), Lucas Lawrence (Year 1), Leo Elborn (Year 5) and Savannah Elborn (Year 3) all ran a mile in order to raise money for the GHA. This event was organised within the boundaries of their estate and their parents ensured this was done whilst complying with the social distancing rules set out by the Gibraltar Government.

Neighbours came out onto their driveways and balconies to cheer on the children as they completed their mile run. These amazing children managed to raise a total of over £500 which has been donated to the GHA to help out during this global pandemic.

On behalf of everyone at Loreto, we would like to say a massive well done to all the children and parents involved and thank them for organising this magnificent event. We are all very proud of you!