GLMS Raises £520 For The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) have today said that they have raised £520 “and counting” for the Gibraltar Health Authority's COVID-19 fund.

A spokesperson for the GLMS said: "Normally we would have hosted a charity gig for this cause but due to the ongoing pandemic we aren't able to. This is the next best thing. We would like to thank all those who have donated.

“Due to the fact that it is May Day tomorrow, we have decided to leave our JustGiving page for those willing to make further donations.”

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/glmsgha2020