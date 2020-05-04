ISOLAS Partners To Raise £25,000 For Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2020 .

ISOLAS Partners, Peter Isola and Neil Costa, will be raising £25,000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar via a 7-day challenge.

A statement from ISOLAS follows below:

Peter Isola and Neil Costa have set themselves an initial 7-day challenge to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Run through the Peter J Isola Foundation, if £25,000 is raised, Neil will run 10km a day and Peter will cycle 40km a day for a full week on his Watt bike at home.

If fundraising hits £50,000, Neil will continue on his 10km runs for an additional 7 days and Peter will up his cycling to 50km a day for the 7 days. In addition, Neil will shave his head!

Peter and Neil are looking to start the initial 7-days on Friday 8 May, VE day.

The foundation has already raised more than £15,000 and anyone can donate via the Foundation’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-j-isola-foundation

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has been providing support to people living with cancer in the community for over 30 years. It offers free professional, practical, emotional and social support services, all of which are free and can be used by anyone affected by cancer; whether it is for a one-off chat or more continued support.

The charity has been providing virtual services during lockdown as it continues to support the community in a safe and responsible way.

The Peter J Isola Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE, who passed away in 2006. The main goal of the Foundation is to support local charities to which Peter, and his wife Rosie, who sadly recently passed away, dedicated much of their time.

The Foundation has donated funds to a substantial number of Gibraltar charities including donating £46,000 to the GHA for the purchase of a much needed ultrasound machine for the critical care unit at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Peter Isola said: “At this extremely challenging time, local charities are concerned as donations are necessarily concentrated on the pandemic , and yet the work of local charities, such as Cancer Relief Gibraltar, has never been more vital. I am delighted that we can support a charity that does so much for our community. I wish to thank the many sponsors that have already pledged to contribute to the Peter J Isola Foundation for this hugely worthy cause.”

Neil Costa said: “It is no surprise that members of our community have, once again in unprecedented and challenging times, demonstrated their deep bonds of solidarity with each other and highlighted Gibraltarians’ caring and giving nature. Cancer Relief Gibraltar provide vital services to many members of our community, and Peter and I hope that by this challenge, we can assist them in ensuring that they continue to help as many families as possible.”