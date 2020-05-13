Turicum Private Bank Donates 25 iPads

The Department of Education has received a donation of 25 iPads from Turicum Private Bank. The iPads are being deployed by the Department of Education as part of its home learning provision on a loan basis to those families which have been identified by schools as requiring additional support.

These iPads have been provided with a protective case and setup with the tools that learners typically use to develop skills within a classroom environment so that they are able to safely engage in home learning. Each of the devices can be supported and updated remotely so that they are kept up to date with the latest software.

The Department of Education is extremely grateful to Turicum Private Bank who have made this donation possible via The Turicum Educational Trust.

Andreas Businger, CEO of Turicum Private Bank said: “We are convinced that a solid education is of fundamental importance for a positive economic and social development of a society. For this reason, Turicum Private Bank established the Turicum Educational Trust with the aim of providing financial support to projects with a local educational focus.

“Due to the Coronavirus crisis, schools have had to close, which has created a new set of challenges for parents and their children. We are pleased that these iPads will offer a wider access to digital learning so that students can pursue their focus on education whilst staying at home, and until they can return to their classrooms safely.”