Clubhouse Providing New Services To Meet Local Needs

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2020 .

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has brought about many changes and disruption to everyone’s lives, not least among those who have underlying psychological or mental health issues. This has created a greater need and demand for support from the general public and Clubhouse Gibraltar has been responding to many enquiries as well as reaching out and maintaining communication with their members.

A statement continued: “We are therefore pleased to announce that once the lock down restrictions are lifted and as soon as it is possible, Clubhouse Gibraltar will be launching three new services which will be open to the general public at specific times in order to provide a space for people to be able to talk about their needs or feelings and feel supported in a confidential space.

“We hope that anyone who has felt challenged because of this pandemic and feels they need some support will avail themselves of these services.”

OPEN DOOR

Drop-in Sessions - Mondays: 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Open Door offers support and advice to help individuals improve their well – being and reduce mental and emotional stress. Open Doors is a drop-in service available to the Gibraltar community, who may have questions regarding their mental wellbeing. Clubhouse have trained staff who can offer one-to-one support in thirty-minute sessions, if more time is needed an appointment can be arranged.

THE HIVE

Drop-in Sessions - For those aged 18-35 - Tuesday 4.30 – 6.00

The Hive is a drop – in service for people aged 18 to 35, a weekly drop-in service available to the Gibraltar community, this will run simultaneously with the member’s Hive group. The aim of this group is to work towards mental well-being in the younger generation who generally have different needs/outlook and ways of dealing with situations. The Hive proposes to create an atmosphere of trust, a place for people to meet, socialise and explore new opportunities, education, activities and so much more.

The mental health support needs in 18 – 35-year olds is real, and it is urgent. More 18 – 35 year olds than ever before are desperately in need of help with their mental health and for those who take that brave step we are here to help.

We are here to support and empower, whatever the challenges. We’re here to make sure they get the best possible mental health support and to help build the resilience needed to overcome life’s difficulties. Clubhouse trained staff are available in these sessions for a casual chat, and one to one support can be arranged.

WELL-BEING CAFÉ

Monthly Drop in Service - Last Friday of every month 10.00am – 12.00pm

Come in for a chat and find out what support, information, and resources there are available in Gibraltar at our monthly well-being cafe held at Clubhouse. The well-being café is for anyone who:-

- may be feeling anxious, stressed or socially isolated.

- may be concerned about a family member or friend.

- would like to find out more about good mental health and wellbeing,

- would like to find out what is available locally and also meet some of the people and/or organizations involved

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to invite other organisations/groups to participate in our well-being café so that they can share information about what they have available and how people can avail themselves of their services or get involved.

For enquiries or further information please send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 20068423 during working hours Monday to Friday.