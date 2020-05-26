Jake Torres Releases Corona Travel Book

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2020 .

Jake Torres, an 8 year old pupil from St Joseph’s Middle School has written an illustrated book on coronavirus.

Jake will be raising funds for charities such as Action4schools, Rifcom and Helpmelearnafrica. Books are being sold at £5. Those wishing to buy a book/make a donation should contact Tyrene Federico Torres on Facebook or message This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or WhatsApp 0035057631000.

Action4schools Founder Jimmy Bruzon said: “When an 8 year old child is as creative and imaginative as Jake and writes an illustrated book on coronavirus its something very special... when he then gives the book added purpose and choses to use his gift to help children in need that is humbling and simply awesome and we should all take a moment to reflect on what Jake is going to achieve.. thank you for supporting Jake in his journey, he is already changing lives and making a difference. Thank you Jake for teaching us a powerful lesson in humanity through action!”