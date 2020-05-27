Calendar Club Challenge In Aid Of Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2020 .

The Calendar Club Team, comprised of James Noguera, Andrew Yeats, Jamie Robba and Daniel Benitez, will be undertaking a challenge in aid of Calpe House. Each member must run, on a daily basis, the amount of kilometres which correlate with the given day of the month.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

Calpe House and the Friends of Calpe House are delighted to promote and support the private charity initiative the ‘Calendar Club Challenge in Aid of Calpe House’. This is a collaborative effort devised and implemented by James Noguera, Andrew Yeats, Jamie Robba and Daniel Benitez, also known as the ‘Calendar Club Team’. This laudable ‘challenge’ requires that each of the 4 members of the team individually, and on a daily basis, run the amount of kilometres which correlate with the given day of the month. So they will each commence running 1 kilometre on 1 June, 2 kilometres on 2 June, etc. This Herculean ‘challenge’ culminates with each of them running 30 kilometres on 30 June. Thus, each individual will run an aggregate amount of 465 kilometres, which includes completing 10 consecutive half-marathons in 10 days as from 21 June. Throughout the course of the month of June, the Calendar Club Team will also be pursuing different initiatives which include: a 6 kilometre fancy dress run on 6 June; and a ‘Run with Us’ day on 10 June, where members of the community are encouraged to join the team on their 10 kilometre run!

James, Andrew, Jamie and Daniel have already advertised that the inaugural ‘Calendar Club Challenge’ event will take place on Monday 1st June. For further information on this ‘challenge’ please see:

Essentially this inaugural event is an early evening 1km ‘ice breaker’ run. In addition, details will soon be published of further events on Saturday 6th and Wednesday 10th June, with the final day being on Tuesday 30th June. Appropriate social distancing measures will be adhered to in all ‘Calendar Club Challenge’ gatherings.

Despite Gibraltar taking measured, tentative steps out of lockdown in a graduated and controlled manner, we at Calpe House and the Friends of Calpe House remain acutely aware that we all remain rooted in testing times. However, throughout the Covid-19 period Calpe House has remained and continues to be fully operational, providing a ‘Home from Home’ for Gibraltarians in their greatest time of need. Consequently, the charity would be eternally grateful if the people of Gibraltar could in their customary and tenacious way consider contributing generously to the ‘Calendar Club Challenge’, whether by active participation or via donations (or ideally both). People can donate via the following social media link and phones numbers:

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/calendar-club-in-aid-of-calpe- house?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Telephone 8602 (to donate £2).

Telephone 8605 (to donate £5).

Telephone 8610 (to donate £10).

The Directors of Calpe House wish to formally thank James, Andrew, Jamie and Daniel for their fantastic initiative in support of Calpe House.





