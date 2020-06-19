Action4schools Distributes 100 Wash Kits To Help Fight COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2020 .

Action4schools – Sierra Leone recently distributed 100 sets of wash kits (comprised of veronica buckets, collection buckets and soap) to the Regent village, Sierra Leone, community committee during May and June to help fight the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement follows below:

Water and soap are vital to win the fight against COVID-19 and these kits are so important.

We have placed the hand washing kits at strategic points within the community for example Bathurst Junction, Leigh’s Avenue, Daddley Street, Regent Village Check Point, Mansaray Drive, Mortormeh, SS Camp and Leicester Peak Junction and many others…. so they can be used by as many people as possible. Together we will beat COVID-19 !!

Each kit costs £25 and we encourage everyone who would like to support to donate directly to our bank account so that we can provide more of these kits, the more kits we can provide the less impact COVID-19 will have. Thank you for your amazing support !

Bank details

Action4schools – Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account Number: 48084352

Sort Code 60-60-60