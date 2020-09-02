Local Cyclists Participating In ‘Cycling Around the Globe” For Suicide Prevention Awareness

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2020 .

Just over 100 cyclists, many of them members from the four local clubs, Gibraltar Cycling Club, UCM Road & MTB, Team PEB and Wild Rock Racing have come together in support of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is the third time the clubs have joined forces to support the event.

The main purpose of the challenge, which is a worldwide event, is to raise awareness of the risks of suicide and raising awareness by collectively cycling the globe during the month of September, a distance of 40,075kms.

Each rider will be making a donation towards two local charities, GibSams and The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society. (GMWS)

Marie Lou Guerrero, Chairperson of GibSams said “Our sincere thanks to all the cyclists taking part again this year in the Cycling Around the Globe worldwide event to help raise suicide prevention awareness. This year has brought many challenges but also shown the kindness and generosity of people of all ages in our community.”

Conchita Triay on behalf of GMWS said: "The GMWS is very happy to be nominated as one of the charities for this event. Creating awareness about suicide prevention is extremely important and we hope this effort will help spread the worldwide. We thank the cyclists for their generosity and wish them all the best."