Art Exhibition Raises Funds For Clubhouse Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2020 .

An Art exhibition “For the Glory of God” by Wanda Bush with poetry by Janet Pardo was held at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 1st of July to the 10th of July.

The collection of a 10-year creative accumulation of paintings, which depicted various watercolours and acrylic still life images, also included imaginative and religiously inspired Judeo-Christian art pieces. Each painting intertwined with Bible quotes suggested an inspiring fervour of solace as the artist intended via the stroke of the brush. To quote the artist herself, Wanda Bush, “Everybody has creativity, a God-given talent to explore, nurture, and share with others.”



A number of familiar local scenes could be appreciated, the purple rock backdrop of the Rock at Catalan Bay viewed from a unique perspective, featuring fishing boats using graceful broad brushstroke outlines illustrated within the theme itself. A different stylized approach could be observed in End of Day (Yellow House) - a vivid, picturesque rendition of Governor’s Parade looking towards the steps which separated both Governor’s Parade and Governor’s Street, a scene reminiscent of a day in a life, the accuracy of the scenery stands out when you take into consideration the intricate details illustrated within the painting itself, a photographic scenery. Other paintings also expressed biblical scenes like the baby Jesus in the manger accompanied by Mary and Joseph and the coming of age Jesus herding his flock of sheep through a pastoral land watching over the horizon.

Wanda dedicated the Exhibition in memory of her late brother Bruce Settler who sadly passed away during Covid lockdown. Wanda managed to raise £3,729 through this exhibition in aid of the mental health support group, Clubhouse Gibraltar. 13 paintings were sold.

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to thank Wanda and Janet for their generous donation.