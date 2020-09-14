Cancer Relief To Host Biggest Virtual Coffee Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2020 .

September isn’t the best of months for many…. Summer holidays are over, we say goodbye to lazy beach trips, and Christmas seems an awfully long way away…It’s not all bad news though, as Friday 25th Sept will see Cancer Relief’s 7th annual Biggest Coffee Morning!

A statement continued: “While we may not be able to hold our usual popular event (thanks Covid!), we will be marking the day with our first ever Biggest Virtual Coffee Morning and we need your help! Cancer Relief is counting on you all to hold your own coffee morning, either at home, at work or virtually across the world with distant friends and family to support the Centre. Boil the kettle, cut a slice and have a giggle with loved ones to raise vital funds for our services and keep us active in the community. To download a Cancer Relief Coffee Morning Pack, full of tips, resources and decorations, and find different ways to make your donation visit:

www.cancerrelief.gi/get-involved

www.cancerrelief.gi/get-involved/donate

“Make sure to check the most up-to-date government advice on social distancing to ensure that your coffee morning is safe as well as fun! ABOVE ALL, PLEASE STAY #COVID19SAFE!

For more information, contact the Centre on 20042392 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Remember to email / message us your photos so we can share them and tag us into your own posts!

Facebook: #CancerReliefGib Twitter: @CancerReliefGib Instagram: cancerreliefgibraltar #CoffeeMorningForCancerRelief

“Whichever way you may choose to celebrate a coffee morning for Cancer Relief, you can be safe in the knowledge that you will be helping to keep our services and support available to everyone affected by cancer. Thank you!”