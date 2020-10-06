Local Cyclists Donate To GibSams And GMWS

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2020 .

113 local cyclists participated in the worldwide “Cycling Around the Globe” event where they raised and donated £459.65 to both GibSams and the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society.

113 local cyclists participated in the worldwide “Cycling Around the Globe” event wherein they cycled the equivalent of the circumference of the globe during September in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The cyclists, many representing the four local cycling clubs (Gibraltar Cycling Club, UCM Road & MTB, Team PEB and Wild Rock Racing), teamed up for the third consecutive year and travelled a total of 54,500km. By doing so, they exceeded the minimum distance of 40,075km that equates to the circumference of the globe.

Representatives of the four clubs met earlier this week alongside Ian Howes, the local organiser of the event, to present two donations of £459.65 to GibSams and the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society.

GibSams aims to reduce deaths by suicide by providing support in the form of a confidential listening service to people experiencing emotional distress. The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society aims to improve Mental Health provision by lobbying the government on a range of related issues.

Nicholas Borge, a GibSams trustee, said: 'We wish to thank the local participants of the worldwide “Cycling Around the Globe” event who have completed this challenge for the third consecutive year to help raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The funds they have selflessly raised as part of this challenge and generously donated to GibSams shall be used to further improve the charity’s volunteer listening services.'

On behalf of The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society Conchita Triay thanked those who had raised the funds and said that the money would cover various expenses, such as outings for drinks and tapas for service users in Ocean Views, a variety of goods for service users in the community who are on benefits and can't afford everything they need eg a new boiler or washing machine and Christmas presents for all those in OV.