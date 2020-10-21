Calpe House Sends Condolences Following Passing Of Carol Hernandez

Calpe House have sent their sincere condolences to Joe Hernandez and his family on the passing of his wife, Carol Hernandez.

A spokesperson said: “Carol was a long-term patient using the Calpe House facilities, not just at the new building at Norfolk Square but at the previous building in Princes Square. On her many, many visits to Calpe House she endeared herself to the staff and she will be sorely missed by all of us.

“Her husband Joe, in memory of this wife Carol, has donated her wheelchair for the use of patients staying at Calpe House, it is the latest model lightweight electric wheelchair.

“We are all extremely grateful for his generosity and tremendously sorry for his loss.”