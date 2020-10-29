RBL Gibraltar Appeal For Poppy Day Donations

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2020 .

The Royal British Legion, Gibraltar Branch, has announced that due to COVID-19, they will not be able to hold the Poppy Day collection at the Piazza and at other posts throughout Gibraltar.

A statement from the Royal British Legion, Gibraltar Branch, follow below:

Like so many things this year, the Poppy Day Appeal has had to adapt to the threat of Covid-19. So sadly, we will not be able to carry out the traditional Poppy Day collection at the Piazza and at other posts throughout Gibraltar.

However, we remain determined to mark Remembrance and to raise as much money as in previous years and to this end we are calling on the public to support us like never before, because every poppy counts - every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community

Although poppies will be distributed by our volunteers to as many sale points as possible (shops, clubs etc) – donations can be made online directly to our Poppy Day Appeal Account – details as follows:

Bank: NatWest International

Account: The Royal British Legion Gibraltar

Poppy Appeal Fund

Account Number: 48130524

Sort Code: 60-60-60

Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town. Wreaths will also be available for collection at the club from Monday 02-Friday 06 November from 1000-1200.

Remembrance honours those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life. Branch Vice Chairman, Mr John Murphy reminds us that “In 2020 we pay tribute to the men and women of the Second World War generation, and

specially those Gibraltarians who fought and died in all theatres during the war, to secure our freedom from tyranny”.

So let us unite once again across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain, Gibraltar and the Commonwealth.