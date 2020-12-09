GDP Benevolent Fund Donates £200 To The Happiness Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2020 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Benevolent Fund Committee recently presented Mr Tony Gaul MBE with a cheque for £200 for The Happiness Foundation.

A statement follows below:

A committee spokesperson stated: “Mr Gaul’s mental health work has been truly inspirational and this donation is our opportunity to give back to his chosen charity.”

Mr Gaul commented: “I’m grateful to the GDP Benevolent Fund for their kind donation and the work of the GDP’s new Mental Health Committee who are taking positive steps to provide its officers with the tools to better understand mental health.”





