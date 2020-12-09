GBC Open Day Trust Donates £350k to Charities

GBC is gearing up to Open Day 2020 taking place over two days on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th December, with several fund-raising events taking place already in community ahead of the annual marathon television and radio shows.

The Open Day Charitable Trust has expressed its gratitude to the business community and the numerous members of the public who join the fund-raising effort annually, and who last year contributed to a fabulous £160,000 being raised at Christmas and a further £180,000 raised during April’s Lockdown Edition.

Ahead of this year’s event, the Trust has considered various applications for funding by locally-registered charities, and has approved grants totalling over £350,000 which will assist several organisations carry out much needed and worthy projects.

Every penny raised goes to a worthy cause, with the Trust being very pleased to announce the following donations during the current financial year:

- GHA Covid-19 Fund - £230,000 towards the extraordinary expenses incurred in the effort to cope with the pandemic.



- Cancer Relief Gibraltar - £30,000 towards services provided by the charity at the Day Care Centre.



- Saffron Rose 4 Rett trust - £30,000 towards the Alameda Botanic Gardens biodome project, that will provide an educational and sensory experience.



- Families in Need - £23,000 towards the cost of providing food vouchers and essential items to families undergoing financial hardship.



- Calpe House Trust - £10,000 towards ongoing sponsorship of the GBC Open Day Lounge at Calpe House in London (forms part of the ongoing six-year commitment).



- Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults - £9,000 towards the cost of classes for senior citizens.



- The Luce Foundation - £8,500 towards a youth residential activities experience taking place in 2021.



- Gibraltar Community Association - £5,000 towards subsistence allowances paid to sponsored patients enduring financial hardship.



- Clinic Nepal - £3,500 towards ongoing work in health camps in Nepal.



- Save Gibraltar Street Cats - £1,500 towards vet bills and food.



A spokesperson said: “Open Day donations really make a real difference, so please give generously once again this year. The Open Day Charitable Trust relies on the support of the public and business community, and hopes that during 2021 it will be able to help many more locally-registered charities with their projects.

“Trustees and Staff at GBC thank everyone in Gibraltar for their continuous support, and look forward to this year’s events on 15th and 16th December.”