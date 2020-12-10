GBC Open Day Adapts To Meet COVID Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

GBC has set out how the organization has adapted in order to meet COVID regulations for this year’s Open Day charity events.

A statement continued:

“The GBC Open Day takes place on Wednesday 16th December. As with most things this year, the format has been adapted in order to adhere to Covid regulations, for which regretfully there will not be a public presence on this occasion.

“Both the Radio Gibraltar marathon broadcast and GBC TV telethon will be studio-based, with various drop-ins by presenters around the community throughout both shows, where donations will be accepted. There will also be a drive-by cash pipe at Broadcasting House where money can be cast from passing vehicles.

“In addition, dedications can be placed by calling the Open Day hotline, 20061111, where donations, no matter how big or small, will be accepted throughout the day.

“This year, tickets are not on sale for the very popular Punch-a-Prize competition. Instead, participation can be assured by registering a call on 8632. Calls cost £5 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Open Day fund. Participation is only open to Gibtelecom fixed line and mobile subscribers (small surcharge for mobile calls). Please ask bill payers’ permission. Lines close at 23:59 on Tuesday 15th December. Six callers will be randomly selected during the TV show to punch a prize, with a package of fabulous gifts guaranteed. The more calls made, the greater the chance of winning, so dial 8632, and it might be you!

“The Gibraltar community is coming together once again for GBC Open Day 2020.”