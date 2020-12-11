Roy Clinton Donates Over £1100 To Cancer Relief Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2020 .

Roy Clinton has donated £1112.44 to the Cancer Relief Centre following the sales of his book 'Elliott's Gold'.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

The charity had a wonderful start to December with a visit from the lovely Hon. Roy Clinton. Following successful sales of his book, 'Elliott's Gold', long-time supporter Mr. Clinton decided to donate the profits of the sale of the book to Cancer Relief, an impressive £1,112.44.

Mr. Clinton says “As almost all 250 numbered copies had been sold, I agreed with the publisher Dr. Sam Benady (Two Pillars Press) that we would donate the total net proceeds to the Cancer Relief Centre as a way of giving back to the community , by way of thanks, for the fantastic support received for the book.”

In these current uncertain times, this wonderful donation will ensure we can continue to provide our services free to our community into 2021. The charity would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Clinton for his generosity and support of Cancer Relief, donations such as this make such a difference to those we support.