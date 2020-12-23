Father Charlie’s Angels Collect for ‘Help the Needy at Christmas’

In recent weeks, PC Zoe Fidock and PC Maisie Moore have been supporting Father Charlie Azzopardi’s ‘Help the Needy at Christmas’ campaign by collecting items from members of the Gibraltar Ladies Rugby Development Squad and rugby’s Mini and Youth groups.

Today, assisted by PC Tanya Reddy who is the RGP’s focal point for the campaign, the donations were handed over to Father Charlie.

The Photo shows (I – r): PC Maisie Moore, PC Tanya Reddy, PC Zoe Fidock and, of course, Father Charlie Azzopardi.