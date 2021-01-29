Feeding The Frontline Announces Delivery Of Hot Meals To ERS Staff

Feeding The Frontline has announced they have come together again with original sponsors AquaGib and Hassans to bring hot meals to the ERS staff.

A statement from Feeding the Frontline follows below:

The group which delivered over 8000 meals during the first wave has come together with their original sponsors AquaGib and HASSANS once more to support the frontline.

We have been watching closely and have been very glad to see that other businesses have adopted the FTF model and have been delivering food to St Bernard’s Hospital and supporting the GHA, but given the extent of the crisis that our community is suffering, it became clear to us that there was more to be done and that it was time for us to reactivate.

We approached Minister Sacramento and asked if we could help once more. Her immediate response was that all help is welcome in support of our frontline.

We quickly contacted our sponsors AquaGib and HASSANS who did not hesitate to support the community once more.

Paul Singleton, AquaGib Managing Director said: “AquaGib was a primary partner in the original “Feeding the Frontline” initiative during the original lockdown, and we have stayed in touch to offer support in the event that it was ever needed to support our frontline staff in this way again. It is sad that Gibraltar finds itself under this cloud once again, and we urge everyone to do their utmost to minimise the risk to our most vulnerable. AquaGib is proud to be able to support our community in this way, and specifically our heroic ERS staff at this tough time.”

James Levy QC, HASSANS Senior Partner said: “Hassans is delighted to be able to support FTF once more. The last few weeks have been some of the hardest this community has endured in a very long time. We are indebted to the frontline for all they have been called upon to do and all that they continue to do. For all those at the coalface in ERS, the ICU and the wards, the technicians and staff at the labs who have processed over 150,000 COVID tests, and for the dedicated team who have already done so much to inoculate over 10,000, we are proud to be able to do our bit as part of this excellent initiative.”



The group will focus initially on supporting ERS for the next four weeks; meals will be delivered to staff who must remain in full PPE during shift and cannot go out to purchase food.

“We have sought guidance from the GHA so as not to duplicate efforts, and will continue to follow their direction as to where help is most needed.”, a FTF spokesperson said.

“It is a particular honour for us to be able to offer our help to ERS staff. We all know someone who has had a family member held in the care of our ERS facilities over the past year. The way that this latest wave of the pandemic has singled out the elderly and more vulnerable in our community has been especially cruel. We, as a community, would like to show our gratitude and respect to all staff and management within our ERS facilities for the incredible care that they provide.

When comparing Gibraltar’s response to the pandemic with other larger communities around the world, we would do well to remind ourselves of just how truly lucky we are in Gibraltar, and to acknowledge the magnificent response to this pandemic that we have witnessed across the board. Gibraltar will prevail.”

Let’s support each other and remain grateful.



