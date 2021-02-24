Local businessman donates tablets for ERS

24 February 2021

Local businessman Mr Jamie Perez has kindly donated five Samsung tablets to the Elderly Residential Services (ERS) through the Office of Civil Contingencies. These tablets have been a lifeline to many residents who could only communicate with their loved ones via these means for a number of months now.

Mr Perez said: ‘Most of my close family have been affected by COVID-19 throughout the last couple of months. My parents were serious enough to be hospitalised and I thought it was a small gesture to give back to our elderly after such a bad period for them.’

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am extremely grateful to Mr Perez for the very generous donation of five Samsung tablets to the Elderly Residential Services. These will help continue to connect ERS residents with their loved ones remotely in what are very difficult times for all. On behalf of all the residents at ERS, thank you!’