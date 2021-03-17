Childline’s Blue Week 2021

17 March 2021

Childline is raising awareness locally with their annual Blue Week.

A statement from Childline follows below:

‘Blue Week’, Childline’s annual week of raising awareness, begins on 15 March. In a year dominated by the pandemic, CHILDLINE’s services have been in demand more than ever before. In order to compensate for the Covid restrictions, our staff and volunteers have had to work harder and even more imaginatively.

During Blue Week, presentations to all school year groups will be delivered via a video assembly, thanks to the cooperation of our own Childline Blue Bear and, of course, the Department of Education. Thanks to the support of HM Government of Gibraltar the Moorish Castle and the fountain roundabout will be lit up in blue all week.

There are various activities going on throughout the week including a children’s colouring activity where children are invited to use their imagination on what Charlie Bear, Childline’s mascot, likes to do on a day out. They could, for example, colour him in as a cowboy, a pirate, visiting monkeys up the rock, playing football, dancing or swimming with dolphins, or wherever their imagination takes them.

We are also holding a ‘Charlie Bear’s Blue Bake Off’ competition during the week where we are inviting young people to bake something with a touch of blue. This is being advertised on our social media platforms and participants are asked to upload their bakes and tag Childline.

On Thursday 18th, will be hosting our ever-popular Blue Week Quiz for adults, which due to current restrictions we are holding virtually this year. Teams of up to 6 people can take part and each team will be allocated their own virtual room for teams to confer and socialize privately during quiz rounds.

Blue Day, students across all schools, organisations, businesses and individual supporters will be wearing blue on Friday 19th, to show their support for Childline Gibraltar’s mission to end all forms of cruelty to children in Gibraltar and for this we need to be able to reach out to all those children, parents and families that need us, when they need us.

The week will end with a children’s quiz on GBC radio on Saturday 20th where we are encouraging children to join in and win one of Childline’s fantastic goodie bags.

Blue Bear will be out and about during the week, visiting our generous contributors and making special guest appearances local businesses. If you would like Blue Bear to visit your establishment during Blue Week, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Childline relies on the community’s support in order to provide its range of services to Gibraltar’s children and young people. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so online via our website www.childline.gi.



