Reece Donovan Donates Over €2000 To CRUK - Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2021 .

Personal trainer, Reece Donovan, recently donated over €2000 to Cancer Research UK - Gibraltar following his completion of the ‘4x4x48’ challenge.

A statement follows below:

“Everybody knows someone who has been affected by cancer”. This is what motivated personal trainer Reece Donovan to do the "The 4x4x48" challenge created by David Goggins and raise funds in aid of Cancer Research UK (Gibraltar).



The challenge consists of running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours.

Despite the awful weather conditions over the weekend, lack of sleep plus a total of 1000 push ups, Reece was mentally strong enough to fight through all the setbacks and complete the challenge, raising over an amazing 2000euros which he presented to Giovi Viñales of CRUK-GIB in The World Trade Center.

Cancer Research is the UK's leading charity dedicated purely to cancer research in the worldwide battle against cancer. CRUK - Gibraltar proudly supports the work done and is fully transparent about how the money raised is spent to ensure that "Together we will beat cancer”.

Hopefully Reece will inspire others to start fundraising for local charities.





