Wear A Hat Day 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2021 .

This Friday 26th March is Wear A Hat Day. Donating can be done via their Just Giving Page:https://www. justgiving.com/fundraising/ Lynette-Rodriguez with prizes available for ‘the best hat’.

A statement follows below:

With the above in mind, I kindly ask you to get together on Friday 26th March Wear a Hat, and make a donation for this worthy cause. This year we will have one lucky winner in the adult’s and children’s category for ‘the best hat’ with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Last year, despite Covid restrictions and lockdown, we still managed to raise over £7000. Our Just Giving page and social media page is already live, and you are able to donate with the click of a button! https://www. justgiving.com/fundraising/ Lynette-Rodriguez

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Every penny counts at the time of Research and Cure. Just one percent of the money raised for cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease. Our son was diagnosed in 2017. During our long stay in UK, I came across a poster advertising this same event and it was then, I vowed my support to this charity to help raise awareness and funds to help fight this disease.

‘Best Hat – Adults Category

Basket - Star of India

£40 Meal Voucher – Corks

60 minute aromatherapy full body massage – Studio 44

Colour, cut & Blow - Fringe Benefits

Free ‘Tribe’ Session - LVK

One month membership - The Base Training Club

£30 Voucher - Fresh 4 U

‘Best Hat’ – Children’s Category

Hamper - Imagine That

£50 Voucher - Euphoria/Vijay

Easter Egg Hamper - Eddie Stores Ltd

£25 Voucher - Yummy Tummies

Hamper - Binky’s Kitchen

Water Bottle - The Nautillus Project