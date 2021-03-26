Muslim Youth Donates £500 To Kidney Care Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2021 .

The Muslim Youth of Gibraltar has donated the proceedings from their last online Public Iftar to Kidney Care Gibraltar.

A statement follows below:

During these very difficult times facing us all, we need to remember those individuals in our community who are most vulnerable and who require more support.



Therefore, as part of our commitment to local charities and our Gibraltarian community, the Muslim Youth of Gibraltar decided to donate the proceedings from our last online Public Iftar to a charity close to many of our hearts - Kidney Care Gibraltar.



Rahma Safouan and Yassir Khazaali, Spokespersons of the Muslim Youth of Gibraltar stated that "the work and support that Kidney Care Gibraltar provides for our community is unrivalled. A service so many of us have benefitted from and may it long continue in the future. We hope this small donation can help facilitate some of their work, and we look forward to a continued partnership for many years to come."



Sunil Chandiramani, President of Kidney Care Gibraltar, thanked the Muslim Youth of Gibraltar. He added "this is a very welcomed donation which we are grateful for, especially as we are a relatively small charity in Gibraltar. The Committee will now meet up and discuss what to use these funds for. It will, of course, always go towards the patient and enhancing the patient care and experience especially since the charity is also looking at investing in what is needed for renal care on the Rock."