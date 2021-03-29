Carpe Diem Running Club Raise £242 For Brain Tumour Research

The Carpe Diem Running Club has raised £242 for the UK based charity Brain Tumour Research.

Dozens of runners raised awareness and funds by donning colourful hats during a 5km club race.

The club then held a raffle today (Sunday) with one lucky runner winning a breakfast for two at Corks Restaurant.

A spokesperson for Carpe Diem Running Club, the biggest running club in Gibraltar, said: “Our members really pushed the boat out for the event this year — we saw some great hats including a swimming cap, a Fez hat and a cowboy hat.

“We looked ridiculous at 6.15am in the morning running along the streets, but it’s all for a good cause and we raised a decent amount for a worthy charity.

“Well done everyone. We hope we’ve 'cap-tured' everyone's best side in the photos!”

Wear a Hat Day is one of the UK’s biggest and best loved brain tumour research awareness and fundraising days.

Since it began in 2010 the event has raised millions to help find a cure for brain tumours.

For more information on Carpe Diem Running Club visit https://carpediemgibraltar.com