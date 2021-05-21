The Governor Visits Childline

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, recently paid a visit to the Childline office as he wished to “better understand” the work that the charity does in the community.

A statement from Childline follows below:

Following a briefing and presentation from Childline CEO, Caroline Carter, His Excellency met and chatted with staff and volunteers who work on Childline’s Helpline and as Appropriate Adults.

Caroline said “We were so pleased to have the opportunity to discuss our work and explain in more detail the great contribution made by our Childline volunteers.”