Free The Knee 2021 – Charity Volleyball Tournament

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

The GFSC is organising a Charity Volleyball Tournament with proceeds going towards the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar. The tournament will take place on Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th June.

A statement from the GFSC follows below:

Annually for the past five years, the GFSC has been raising awareness and support for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar (PCSGG). During this time, the GFSC has raised upwards of £30k towards this great cause, built a strong relationship with the charity and driven a huge amount of awareness and help towards the charity’s objectives. “Free the Knee” has become a staple event during the summer period in the business calendar year.

As part of this year’s fundraising event, the GFSC has organised a Charity Volleyball Tournament. All funds raised from this event will be donated to the charity.

*Dates/Time: Wednesday 23rd June 2021. 6.30pm-9.00pm; and

Thursday 24th June 2021. 6.00pm-9.00pm

*Please note that fixtures will be released following the deadline for registration. Teams will not be required to stay for the full time period.

Location: Volleyball Courts, Nuffield Pool

Price: £10 per player (bank details will be provided upon registration and teams need to complete payment by 11 th June)

June) *Team: 4-6 players (only 3 players on court, subs allowed at any point)

*Mixed teams allowed and no previous experience required!

To sign up, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information by Friday 11th June 2021:

Team/Firm name

List of players

Primary contact (email and phone number)

Please note that soft drinks and snacks will be provided on the days of the tournament courtesy of our sponsors, Restsso and Ramsons. The winning team will be presented with a trophy courtesy of our additional sponsor, Marble Arc Gibraltar.