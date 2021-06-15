Walkers 4 Knockers - Lunar Walk 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar's annual Lunar walk will happen throughout the whole month of June. They are encouraging members of the public to conquer 5Kms in aid of raising awareness for Breast Cancer.

A statement from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar follows below:

Grab your friends, family, work colleagues or go solo and conquer 5Kms in aid of raising awareness for Breast Cancer. Take a snap of the challenge, tag your nominee, donate and sent it to us so we can share!

Get everyone involved and make it a summer social for a good cause!

Remember to make your mammo appointments and always remember the TLC:

TOUCH your breasts, can you feel anything new or unusual?

LOOK for changes, does anything look different?

CHECK any changes with your GP