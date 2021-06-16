Mayor Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD has launched a campaign of awareness of  Breast Cancer, in association with the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar. 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The campaign  began with His Worship participating in the recent ‘Walkers for Knockers’ round the Rock  walk. This was followed by a photoshoot of Breast Cancer survivors in the magnificent  setting of the Grand Chamber, in the City Hall. His Worship will culminate events with the  hosting of an evening concert in honour of these brave women, both survivors and those who  have sadly passed away.  

This endeavour on the part of His Worship, which comes under the umbrella of his recently  announced ‘We Are One’ campaign, also has a very important online element. It is most  definitely not lost on His Worship that social media has become the most effective means of  reaching out to many members of our community, particularly the youth. Both His Worship  and the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar therefore encourage everyone to follow the  campaign on the different social media platforms, as the fight against Breast Cancer and  awareness of it must continue in our community. 



 

 

