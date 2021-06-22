Startup Grind Gibraltar To Host Summer Party And Charity Football Match In Aid Of Clubhouse

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2021 .

Startup Grind Gibraltar has announced a charity football match and a 'Summer Party' in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar.

A statement from Startup Grind Gibraltar follows below:

Startup Grind Gibraltar hosts two yearly events supporting a chosen charity. This year the annual in-person Summer Party is back on the 1st July at La Sala, Sunborn Yacht Hotel with funds raised through various activities going to Clubhouse Gibraltar, a not for profit organization that is providing support in the Community for those who have been affected by mental illness and mental health problems.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is self-financed and relies on grants, donations and fundraising to provide face to face contact during a 45 hour weekly support with 5 qualified mental health professionals free of charge. It is a psychosocial model which helps individuals develop to their full potential. The Clubhouse philosophy is that everyone can recover sufficiently from serious mental illness to lead satisfying lives.

As part of the fundraising efforts they are also hosting a Charity Mixed Football Match with the support of the Gibraltar Football Association on 29th June 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Pitch 2 Victoria Stadium. Players for the friendly matches will join a 5-aside team for 20 minute matches with the winners playing each for the final. This will be a great team building exercise to help foster good mental health and support a very worthy cause. There are teams and single players participating from Lottoland, Abacus, Ince, Bassadone, BetVictor, Regus, INX and Royal Gibraltar Police.

All the money raised through the Charity Football Match and Summer Party ticket sales and a raffle with prizes donated by Sunborn Yacht Hotel, Music Corner, Trends and Specsavers Opticas Marbella will be presented in a cheque at the event to Emily Adamberry Founder and Executive Director of Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Chapter Director Denise Matthews explained “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone. Our priority has been to keep going, continue to host events online for our community and give them a beacon of hope. We are now able to host in-person events so we are ramping up the efforts to raise money to donate to a charity that offers solutions for the issues caused by mental health as this has been affecting so many of us during restrictions. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received so far from all the businesses involved and especially to the Gibraltar Football Association for helping to organise the matches and their contribution. Our aim is to rally up as many as possible to join these two activities. ”

If you would like to know more, participate, attend or donate contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to startupgrind.com/gibraltar